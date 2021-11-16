Vancity Investment Management Ltd Invests $3.41 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APD stock opened at $303.80 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.49 and its 200-day moving average is $285.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

