Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.1% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Wit LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after buying an additional 4,854,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,850,000 after buying an additional 4,622,565 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,823. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

