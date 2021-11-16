Vanguard Group Inc. Has $10.27 Million Position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 367,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in ACNB were worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACNB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ACNB in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ACNB by 63.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in ACNB in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in ACNB in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ACNB Co. has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

