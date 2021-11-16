Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.27% of VOXX International worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in VOXX International by 17.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 136,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VOXX International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $543,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 75,517 shares of company stock worth $884,655 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.35. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $143.11 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

