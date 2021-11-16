Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 38,576 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.73% of Global Water Resources worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $424.67 million, a P/E ratio of 133.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 207.16%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $32,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,874 shares of company stock worth $33,596 over the last three months. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

