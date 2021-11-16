Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 46,118 Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 660,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $11,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,120,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 217,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 150,351 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 109,022.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 482,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $5,094,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

AFIB stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 115.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.