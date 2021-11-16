Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 20,367 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 580,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Patrick D. Michels bought 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $170,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MEC opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.79 million, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $22.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

