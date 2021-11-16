Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Investar were worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investar by 30.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 63.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $188.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93. Investar Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISTR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

