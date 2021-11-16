Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.73

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.73 and last traded at $66.73, with a volume of 16140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $429,831,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after buying an additional 485,313 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,893,000 after buying an additional 575,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,565,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

