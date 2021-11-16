Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.3% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.6% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 535,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.2% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,659 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% during the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.56. 10,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,143. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

