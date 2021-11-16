Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

