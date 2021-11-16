Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period.

BNDX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,041. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

