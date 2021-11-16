Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 17.6% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,494. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $182.21 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

