Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 12-Month High at $145.80

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.80 and last traded at $145.36, with a volume of 51497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

