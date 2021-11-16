Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $697,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $285,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $145.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $145.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

