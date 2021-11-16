Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.53 million.Varex Imaging also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.400 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Varex Imaging stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.84. 668,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,500. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.64, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varex Imaging stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

