Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 395,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $150.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

