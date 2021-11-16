Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.32. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.44.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 5,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $133,736.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $107,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

