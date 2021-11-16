Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

NYSE VEC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,378. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $569.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.34. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vectrus stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Vectrus worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

