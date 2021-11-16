Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 67,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 24,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 249,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,396 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $315.54 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.44, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.