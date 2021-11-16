Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 189.7% from the October 14th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTAQ. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

