Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) versus Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Head-To-Head Survey

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -32.45% -74.67% -18.95% Titan Medical N/A -115.23% -36.83%

41.3% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of Venus Concept shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Venus Concept has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Venus Concept and Titan Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 2 0 2.67 Titan Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Venus Concept presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.96%. Titan Medical has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 288.35%. Given Titan Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Venus Concept.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Venus Concept and Titan Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $78.01 million 1.15 -$81.71 million ($0.68) -2.44 Titan Medical $20.00 million 5.72 -$24.18 million ($0.49) -2.10

Titan Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Venus Concept. Venus Concept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Titan Medical beats Venus Concept on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc. develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded on November 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

