VeraBank N.A. Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.6% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.98. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 8,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $1,255,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,881 shares of company stock worth $49,791,228. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

