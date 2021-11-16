VeraBank N.A. Has $605,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,407,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,332,000 after acquiring an additional 589,645 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 389,617 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.01 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

