VeraBank N.A. Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,151. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.77. The stock has a market cap of $246.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $138.61 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.18.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

