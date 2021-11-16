VeraBank N.A. Sells 90 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

VeraBank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $372.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,175. The company has a market cap of $235.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.35. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $238.69 and a 52 week high of $372.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

