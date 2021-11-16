Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 402.38% and a negative return on equity of 252.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:VERB opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Verb Technology has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the second quarter valued at $561,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verb Technology by 102.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

