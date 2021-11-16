Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRNA. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $5.30 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $318.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $33,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 74,144 shares of company stock worth $47,790 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.