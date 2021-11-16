Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 659,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Viad were worth $32,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.50. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $969.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.