Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,155 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Viad worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Viad during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Viad by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Viad by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVI opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.91. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.50.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

VVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

