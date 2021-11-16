Vidulum (VDL) Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $474,068.23 and approximately $522.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012816 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001025 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

