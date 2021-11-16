Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vintage Wine Estates updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VWE stock traded down 0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 10.77. 6,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,665. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 10.46. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1-year low of 8.88 and a 1-year high of 13.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VWE. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.25.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.