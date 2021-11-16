VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VirTra had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

VirTra stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.88. VirTra has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VirTra by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VirTra in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VirTra in the third quarter valued at $190,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTSI. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group raised shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

