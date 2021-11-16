VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VirTra had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.
VirTra stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.88. VirTra has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VirTra by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VirTra in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VirTra in the third quarter valued at $190,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VirTra
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
