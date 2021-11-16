Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 1,691 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KTB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 35.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB stock opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.