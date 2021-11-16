Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 101,805 Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 101,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aytu Biopharma by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Biopharma stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.36. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.60). Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

