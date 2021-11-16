Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $532,000 Investment in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Get Spartacus Acquisition alerts:

TMTSU opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartacus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartacus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.