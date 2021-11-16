Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $562,000 Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,076 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,627 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,233,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,263,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.12 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of -253.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.45.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

