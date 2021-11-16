Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 8,500 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of ED stock opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $82.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

