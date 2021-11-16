Virtu Financial LLC Sells 7,290 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Shares of ESS opened at $351.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.63 and its 200 day moving average is $318.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.79 and a 12-month high of $351.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock worth $25,743,063. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

