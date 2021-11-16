Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 243,652 iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 243,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,000. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 257.9% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 459,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 51,433 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,923. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

