Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,839 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after acquiring an additional 592,196 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 152.5% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after acquiring an additional 560,011 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 132.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $141.24. 31,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,771. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $116.41 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.19.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,914 shares of company stock worth $6,364,885. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

