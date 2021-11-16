Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $6.69 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $21,208,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.28. 27,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,033. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.79. The firm has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

