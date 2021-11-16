Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 165 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.62. 65,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,052,126. The firm has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

