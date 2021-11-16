Vision Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSM. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

NYSE:WSM traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.00. 14,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,594. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.12 and a 52 week high of $214.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at $90,705,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,214. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

