VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). William Blair also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.85. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 32.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 438,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 130,143 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

