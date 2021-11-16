Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

