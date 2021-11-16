Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vital Farms in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

VITL opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.00 and a beta of -0.02.

In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,834,447.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 65.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 132,421 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 75.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 98,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 782.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 268,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

