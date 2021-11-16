Vitru (VTRU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Vitru had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vitru to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VTRU opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. Vitru has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

