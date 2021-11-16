Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Now Covered by William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

SEAT opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.