Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 160 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 119.24 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £32.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.59. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

